Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Annual Black-Owned Vendor Market in Bermuda Generates Record Sales, Supporting Economic Growth for Local Entrepreneurs

Bacardi Commitment to Small Business Empowerment Fuels Small Businesses in Bermuda

Family-owned Bacardi proudly celebrates the success of the 3rd Annual Bacardi Black-Owned Vendor Market in Bermuda, an initiative dedicated to support and empower Black entrepreneurs on the island. Held at the Bacardi global headquarters in Bermuda on February 28, this year's event set a new benchmark, tripling last year's sales and generating nearly $30,000 for local Black-owned businesses.

As part of the Company's ongoing commitment to empowering individuals through economic opportunity and community engagement, this event serves as a vital platform for local Black-owned businesses to showcase their products, connect with customers, and drive meaningful growth. This year's market featured 60+ vendors spanning food, retail, and artisanal sectors, highlighting the innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit within Bermuda's Black-owned business community.

This year, Bacardi introduced a Masterclass offered to participating vendors in advance of the market with curated learning and networking designed to equip vendors with practical skills in branding, pitching, and scaling their businesses. The Masterclass featured industry experts who provided actionable strategies to help entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.

"We are incredibly proud of the impact the Bacardi Black-Owned Vendor Market continues to have on the Bermuda business community," says Douglas Mello, Bacardi International Limited Managing Director. "This event goes beyond a single day of sales-it's about creating long-term opportunities, fostering meaningful connections, and equipping Black-owned businesses with the resources they need to thrive. By expanding this initiative with the Bacardi Masterclass, we are ensuring that local entrepreneurs not only gain visibility but also the knowledge and tools to sustain and grow their businesses."

Bacardi is committed to fostering career growth and business development through impactful initiatives that drive long-term success and economic empowerment. This includes the recently launched Bacardi Hospitality Accelerator Program in Bermuda, which provides world-class training and professional development for local hospitality professionals. Across 10 countries, Bacardi has launched Shake Your Future, a free bartender training program designed to equip underemployed and unemployed young adults with the skills needed for sustainable careers in hospitality.

To learn more about how Bacardi supports communities, visit www.bacardilimited.com .



