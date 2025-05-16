Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19Z69 | ISIN: USG06905AG15 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
16.05.25 | 16:00
83,41 Euro
+0,99 % +0,82
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
16.05.2025 15:38 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Welcomes Students From Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management to Bermuda Headquarters

Finanznachrichten News

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Bacardi, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, proudly welcomed 80 students and seven faculty members from Florida International University (FIU) to its global headquarters in Bermuda last week as part of an immersive learning experience focused on the hospitality, tourism, and beverage industries.

The visiting students, representing FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, arrived in Bermuda via transatlantic cruise and spent the day at the Bacardi Global Headquarters as part of a full-day educational program curated by the Bacardi Bermuda team. The visit was organized in collaboration with FIU's "Hospitality at Sea" program and is part of the university's broader experiential learning initiative.

The visit included a guided tour of the iconic Bacardi Global Headquarters building and art collection. The agenda featured presentations on the Company's heritage, strategic brand acquisitions, and its global 'Good Spirited' corporate sustainability initiatives. The experience culminated with a curated product tasting and lunch at the Bacardi 1862 Cocktail Bar for guests, all of which were of legal drinking age.

"This visit reflects our shared commitment to educating and inspiring the next generation of hospitality leaders by offering unique exposure to our company's heritage, values, and vision for the future," said Douglas Mello, Managing Director of Bacardi International Limited. "We're proud to open our doors to students who are passionate about the industry and eager to learn from real-world examples of brand building, innovation, and sustainability."

The longstanding partnership between Bacardi and FIU began in 2020 with the establishment of the Bacardi Center of Excellence at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. This initiative, supported by a $5 million gift from Bacardi U.S.A., aims to inspire and educate the hospitality community on spirits, entrepreneurship, and beyond. The collaboration has led to the development of specialized beverage curricula, financial assistance for students, and the creation of programs like Future Proof-a certified bar training program designed to equip aspiring hospitality professionals with the skills needed to excel in the industry. In Bermuda, the Future Proof program is currently offered through the Bermuda Tourism Authority, making the training accessible to local residents interested in hospitality careers.

The faculty delegation was led by Professor John D. Buschman, Co-Director of the Global Sustainable Tourism Program. Other participating professors represented a range of specialties including international marketing, cuisine, leadership, and cruise line operations.

Bacardi has long supported education and workforce development in the hospitality industry through global initiatives such as Shake Your Future and its partnership with the Bacardi Center of Excellence at FIU.

About Bacardi Limited
Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, D'USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 163 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Hospitality students from Florida International University (FIU) visit the global headquarters of Bacardi in Bermuda.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/bacardi-welcomes-students-from-florida-international-universitys-chaplin-school-of-hospitali-1028611

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.