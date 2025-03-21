Aflac Incorporated: My Special Aflac Duck Helps Kids With Cancer and Sickle Cell Feel Like They're Not Alone

Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

When it comes to pediatric cancer and sickle cell disease, there are both visible and invisible challenges, which is why Aflac has dedicated more than three decades to helping children and families facing childhood cancer and blood disorders.

One special way of being there for children with these conditions is through My Special Aflac Duck®, designed to help provide comfort to pediatric patients with cancer or sickle cell disease. More than a cuddly companion, My Special Aflac Duck also helps children with cancer and blood disorders communicate with their parents, siblings, medical professionals and other incredible caregivers.

"Navigating a cancer or sickle cell diagnosis, treatment and throughout life can be challenging, especially for children who may have difficultly expressing how they truly feel. We introduced My Special Aflac Duck in 2018 to help these patients feel like they're not alone and since then, we've delivered more than 35,000 ducks to help provide comfort to these patients and their families," said Buffy Swinehart, senior manager, Aflac Corporate Social Responsibility. "And research shows that My Special Aflac Duck does exactly what we'd hoped: It helps alleviate anxiety associated with treatment, not only for children, but for their parents and caregivers as well."

My Special Aflac Duck also comes with a suite of resources to help provide education, comfort and joy throughout the treatment process. Resources include information on all of the functions and features of My Special Aflac Duck and the app; facilitation cards for meditation, communication, medical play, etc.; printable activities designed for play, relationship-building, empowerment and mindfulness - helping to provide distraction in busy or challenging environments - interactive use case guides to explore how My Special Aflac Duck can be used in different settings; FAQs; and additional support.

This comforting companion is available free of charge to children ages 3 and up with cancer or a blood disorder like sickle cell disease. My Special Aflac Duck is just one facet of Aflac's commitment to the cause - a commitment that also includes nearly $190 million - and counting - in contributions to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Learn more about My Special Aflac Duck and Aflac's commitment to supporting children with cancer and sickle cell disease at AflacChildhoodCancer.org.

