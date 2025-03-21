Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
STEPHEN NICOL
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
Identification code
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
(i) Purchase of partnership shares under the Wood Share Incentive Plan; and
(ii) Acquisition of matching shares under the Wood Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
£0.43904
342
MATCHING SHARES
£NIL
171
d)
Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
MATCHING SHARES
Aggregated Volume:
342
171
Aggregated Price:
£0.43904
£NIL
Aggregated Total:
£150.151680
£NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-03-20
f)
Place of the transaction
PARTNERSHIP SHARES:
XLON
MATCHING SHARES:
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
For further information, please contact:
John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com
John Habgood, Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169
21 March 2025