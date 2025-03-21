BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP) has received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq on March 17, 2025, stating that its Class A ordinary shares no longer meet the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).The deficiency arose after the stock traded below this threshold for 31 consecutive business days from January 30 to March 14, 2025.The company remains listed on Nasdaq Capital Market and has been granted 180 calendar days until September 15, 2025, to regain compliance by achieving a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 for 10 consecutive business days. Failure to comply may lead to delisting or an extension period if eligible.The notification does not impact business operations, and the company is monitoring stock performance. If necessary, it may consider measures such as a reverse stock split to meet Nasdaq's listing requirements.CPOP is currently trading at $0.6113 or 7.38% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX