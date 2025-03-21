WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corporation (NUE) has issued its first-quarter 2025 earnings guidance, expecting diluted earnings per share or EPS to range between $0.45 and $0.55.After adjusting for one-time charges of $0.05 per share related to the closure of two steel products facilities, adjusted EPS is projected between $0.50 and $0.60. This marks a decline from $1.22 per share in fourth-quarter 2024 and $3.46 per share in the first-quarter 2024.Nucor expects steel mills earnings to remain stable compared to the fourth-quarter 2024, while steel products earnings are projected to decline due to lower selling prices. Additionally, raw materials earnings are anticipated to decrease, primarily as a result of lower margins at DRI facilities. Meanwhile, corporate, administrative, and tax expenses are expected to be higher than in the previous quarter.The company has repurchased 2.3 million shares so far this quarter at an average price of $133.17, returning approximately $428 million to stockholders through share buybacks and dividend payments.NUE is currently trading at $121.14 or 6.46% lower on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX