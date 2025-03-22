Thyssenkrupp shares climbed 0.9 percent to €9.69 on Friday in XETRA trading, marking a notable recovery following previous losses. The stock trades significantly above its 52-week low of €2.77 but remains below the recent March high of €10.95. This positive movement came shortly after the European Commission unveiled an action plan for the steel and metal industry, aimed at bolstering competitiveness through measures including improved access to clean energy and protection against carbon leakage. During a visit to Thyssenkrupp's Duisburg steel plant, an EU commissioner reinforced commitment to the industry's future, acknowledging the sector faces existential challenges. Trading volume exceeded 3.6 million shares, indicating heightened investor interest despite the challenging environment where European steel producers have already shuttered nine million tons of production capacity last year.

Cautious Analyst Outlook

Despite the recent stock performance, analysts maintain a reserved stance on Thyssenkrupp's long-term prospects, setting an average price target of €6.38-well below current levels. For the current fiscal year, experts anticipate a slight dividend increase to €0.158 per share compared to €0.15 previously. Investors await the company's quarterly results on May 15 with particular interest, especially after Thyssenkrupp reported a loss of €0.08 per share in its most recent quarter-an improvement from the €0.50 per share loss in the same period last year. The company's revenue declined by 4.28 percent to €7.83 billion, though analysts project earnings of €0.668 per share for fiscal 2025.

