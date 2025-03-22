ProSiebenSat1 Media SE saw its stock rise 2.2% to €6.63 on Friday, reaching the day's highest point with a trading volume of 174,949 shares. The positive movement came after the company announced the sale of its comparison portal Verivox to Italy's Moltiply Group at an equity value of €232 million, with potential additional earnings of up to €60 million if certain targets are met. This transaction marks significant progress in the media group's strategic realignment, reducing net debt by more than €250 million and lowering the pro-forma leverage ratio for 2024 to just over 2.4x. Compared to its 52-week low of €4.50 in December 2024, the current price represents a 32.08% increase, though it remains 20.45% below the April 2024 high of €7.98.

Financial Outlook Adjustment

Following the Verivox divestment, ProSiebenSat1 has adjusted its annual forecast, projecting revenue between €3.7 and €4 billion, compared to €3.92 billion the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach €470 to €570 million, with adjusted net profit likely falling to €215 million. The sale also fulfilled the condition for US investor General Atlantic to acquire a 2.5% stake in the media company, along with €10 million in cash, in exchange for selling its interests in NuCom and ParshipMeet Group. General Atlantic will additionally receive €50 million once ProSiebenSat1 exits ParshipMeet Group. Analysts currently maintain an average price target of €6.90 for the stock.

