On March 19, 2025, eCom Teams Sweden AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information on the Company's financial situation.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the class B shares (ECTM B, ISIN code SE0023468046, order book ID 165271) and the preference shares (ECTM PREF, ISIN code SE0007186176, order book ID 110741) in eCom Teams Sweden AB shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB