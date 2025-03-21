Referring to the press release from Fluicell AB on March 20, 2025, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:350. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from March 26, 2025. The order book will not change.
|Short name:
|FLUI
|Terms:
|Reverse split: 1:350
|Current ISIN:
|SE0010831321
|Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
|March 25, 2025
|New ISIN code:
|SE0023595459
|First day of trading with new ISIN code:
|March 26, 2025
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
© 2025 GlobeNewswire