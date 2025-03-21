Referring to the press release from Fluicell AB on March 20, 2025, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:350. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from March 26, 2025. The order book will not change.

Short name: FLUI Terms: Reverse split: 1:350 Current ISIN: SE0010831321 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: March 25, 2025 New ISIN code: SE0023595459 First day of trading with new ISIN code: March 26, 2025

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280