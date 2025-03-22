Ball Corporation to Sell Ball Aluminum Cup Assets, Forming Joint Venture

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), the leading global provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage and personal and home care products, announced today the closing of a 49:51 joint venture with Ayna.AI (Ayna), a leading strategic advisory and implementation firm in the industrial technology space. This strategic venture will accelerate the continued development and growth of the Aluminum Cup category.

The newly formed joint venture will be named Oasis Venture Holdings, LLC, and will consist of the Aluminum Cup business, including its commercial, supply chain and manufacturing teams and the plant in Rome, Georgia, which will serve as the venture's new headquarters. Ayna and Ball, the minority investor, will work together to expand the Cup's customer base while continuing to uphold the highest operational standards and a steadfast commitment to exceptional customer service. Ball has a long track record of creating successful joint ventures for financial and category growth, including the heritage glass business in the late 1980s and early 1990s and Ball Metalpack, among others.

"In 2019, Ball made a strategic decision to expand the company's offering by adding the Aluminum Cup to our portfolio, allowing Ball to create a new category for aluminum packaging," said Jay Billings, senior vice president and president of Growth Ventures at Ball Corporation. "We believe that partnering with Ayna, with its deep expertise and experience in this space, is the natural next step in our transformation as we continue to bring best-in-class innovative products to our customers. They bring proven expertise in executing joint ventures of this scale, offering essential operational know-how and strategic partnerships to ensure the success of this venture. The team has been working diligently to start up this business and position it to meet the need for more sustainable packaging choices, and we're excited about the many opportunities ahead."

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Ball team for entrusting us as their partner in shaping the path of the Aluminum Cup," said Nick Santhanam, chairman at Ayna. "We firmly believe in the long-term potential of the Aluminum Cup to redefine the market's approach to single-use products and recycling, all while delivering a premium experience for consumers. We see significant opportunities to strengthen connections with existing customers and suppliers, expand awareness and adoption of the Cup and enhance its value proposition across all key verticals."

"We are thrilled to join forces with the Ball team on this exciting journey," added Gaurav Batra, chief executive officer at Ayna. "The Ball team's exceptional work, combined with our unique engaged operator model, will drive even greater success for the Aluminum Cup, unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation."

As part of Oasis Venture Holdings, the Aluminum Cup will be well positioned to grow, expand its reach in the market and innovate. As experts in this space, Ayna will provide valuable operational guidance, category experience and resources to grow the business through their unique Engaged Investor Operator Model. This change will not impact current orders, and Ball is committed to making this a smooth transition and maintaining continuity of supply for its valued customer base.

About Ayna.AI

Ayna is the premier advisory and implementation firm in the industrial technology space. They have pioneered the engaged operator model to optimize performance and drive growth. Ayna actively engages in advisory and execution with their partners, aligning incentives with outcomes. With their deep understanding of the industrials space and a wide breadth of experience, they tailor their offerings for each client, creating a bespoke experience that delivers the most value.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers. Ball Corporation employs 16,000 people worldwide and reported 2024 net sales of $11.80 billion, which excludes the divested aerospace business. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statement

SOURCE Ball Corporation