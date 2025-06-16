

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BALL), an aluminum manufacturing company, said on Monday that it has inked a deal with Credit Agricole CIB to repurchase around $250 million of its shares in a privately negotiated accelerated stock repurchase program.



The transaction, to be funded by cash on hand and debt, is expected to commence on June 16.



Daniel W. Fisher, CEO of Ball, said: 'This share buyback, which is part of our previously announced planned purchases for the year, enables us to most efficiently deliver on our goal of returning at least $1.5 billion to shareholders by year-end.'



