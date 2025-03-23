CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) has laid off around 180 employees from its engineering technology center in Bengaluru, India. This move is part of the company's larger plan to reduce its global workforce by 17,000 jobs, equating to 10% of its total employees. The company has approximately 7,000 staff members in India, according to various media reports.Meanwhile, Boeing announced that it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force to design, build, and deliver its next-generation fighter aircraft.Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) Platform will usher in a new generation of United States fighter jets that brings leap-ahead capability in range, survivability, lethality and adaptability. The NGAD Platform is the central node in the NGAD Family of Systems.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX