Corbion publishes Annual Report 2024, marking its first CSRD-compliant Annual Report

Corbion has published its first Annual Report in accordance with the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), marking a significant step forward in transparency and accountability. The report provides a comprehensive view of Corbion's financial performance and sustainability progress

"The introduction of CSRD represents a major shift in how companies disclose their sustainability efforts," said Olivier Rigaud, CEO of Corbion. "This report is a testament to the dedication of our teams in meeting these new requirements, reinforcing our commitment to responsible business practices and long-term value creation."

With years of experience in sustainability reporting and a business strategy that integrates sustainability into every aspect. Corbion was well-prepared to meet the challenges of CSRD compliance. The transition to CSRD-compliant reporting did require extensive cross-functional collaboration and a strengthened approach to data collection and validation.

By aligning with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), Corbion enhances the comparability of its ESG data with industry peers, providing stakeholders with clearer insights into its sustainability performance.

"Our first CSRD-compliant report is not just about compliance; it is about driving real, measurable change," said Diana Visser, VP Sustainability at Corbion. "Greater transparency will not only help us better communicate our sustainability journey but also provide stakeholders with a clearer understanding of the ESG-related impacts, risks, and opportunities relevant for Corbion. It highlights the resilience of our strategy in addressing ESG risks and demonstrates how our SDG-aligned portfolio offers meaningful opportunities for long-term success"

In addition to its enhanced sustainability disclosures, the report also outlines Corbion's financial results and strategic progress over the past year. By integrating financial and non-financial data in a standardized format, Corbion reinforces its commitment to sustainable growth and responsible leadership.

The full Annual Report is available at annualreport.corbion.com

