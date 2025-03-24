Anzeige
Montag, 24.03.2025
WKN: A3DH32 | ISIN: SE0017565476
Frankfurt
24.03.25
08:03 Uhr
3,190 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2025 10:15 Uhr
22 Leser
Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP acquires two newly built and fully leased logistics properties in Jönköping with an agreed property value of SEK 266 million

Finanznachrichten News

SLP has today acquired two newly built logistics properties, Vaggeryd Stödstorp 2:30 and Jönköping Stigamo 1:42, from the property company Aspehof Fastigheter. The agreed property value amounts to SEK 266 million. The average rental duration for the properties amounts to 11 years and the annual rental value amounts to just over SEK 17 million. The properties have a total lettable area of ??approximately 19,300 square meters when the constructions are completed, which they are expected to be in June 2025 when SLP is planned to take ownership of the properties.

"We are very pleased to be able to carry out these strategic acquisitions, where one property is located next to already owned properties and further strengthens our presence in Jönköping. The acquisition of these two newly built properties with flexible areas and long lease agreements creates stable cash flows. In addition to the potential for improvement in the form of a building right, solar cells and environmental certifications, we also see great potential in the collaboration with Aspehof, which are well-established in the market in the Jönköping region, and the opportunity to develop more businesses together," says Tommy Åstrand, CEO of SLP.

"We are positive to the collaboration and the deal with SLP, which is part of Aspehof Fastigheter's commitment to drive investments to the Jönköping region," says Johan Aspehof, CEO of Aspehof Fastigheter.

The properties are acquired through corporate transactions and are financed with own funds and secured bank financing.

For further information, please contact:
Tommy Åstrand, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 705 455 997


About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property
Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,300,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.

