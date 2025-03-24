Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP acquires two newly built and fully leased logistics properties in Jönköping with an agreed property value of SEK 266 million

SLP has today acquired two newly built logistics properties, Vaggeryd Stödstorp 2:30 and Jönköping Stigamo 1:42, from the property company Aspehof Fastigheter. The agreed property value amounts to SEK 266 million. The average rental duration for the properties amounts to 11 years and the annual rental value amounts to just over SEK 17 million. The properties have a total lettable area of ??approximately 19,300 square meters when the constructions are completed, which they are expected to be in June 2025 when SLP is planned to take ownership of the properties.

"We are very pleased to be able to carry out these strategic acquisitions, where one property is located next to already owned properties and further strengthens our presence in Jönköping. The acquisition of these two newly built properties with flexible areas and long lease agreements creates stable cash flows. In addition to the potential for improvement in the form of a building right, solar cells and environmental certifications, we also see great potential in the collaboration with Aspehof, which are well-established in the market in the Jönköping region, and the opportunity to develop more businesses together," says Tommy Åstrand, CEO of SLP.

"We are positive to the collaboration and the deal with SLP, which is part of Aspehof Fastigheter's commitment to drive investments to the Jönköping region," says Johan Aspehof, CEO of Aspehof Fastigheter.

The properties are acquired through corporate transactions and are financed with own funds and secured bank financing.

