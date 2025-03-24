Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Hawaii Relies on Kapsch TrafficCom for Tunnel and Highway Safety

Upgrade to ATMS system to ensure tunnel and freeway safety

Contract value of USD 1.4 million

Builds on 30-year successful relationship

Kapsch TrafficCom has secured a USD 1.4 million contract to upgrade the DYNAC-based Advanced Traffic Management Software (ATMS) system in the Tetsuo Harano Tunnel and on the H3 Freeway in Oahu, Hawaii. This tunnel is a crucial link between the Pearl Harbor Joint Base and the Marine Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe.

©GettyImages/Art Wager

The project involves a significant upgrade of the existing ATMS system, integrating both ITS and SCADA functionalities through Kapsch DYNAC. This robust platform will enable comprehensive monitoring and control of tunnel operations. Trusted for over 40 years by numerous public and private entities, Kapsch DYNAC manages over 650 million crossings annually in the U.S. Northeast alone.

"We are honored to extend our 30-year partnership with the Hawaii Department of Transportation," said JB Kendrick, President of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. "Our team is dedicated to enhancing the performance, reliability, and scalability of Hawaii's vital thoroughfares through this ATMS upgrade."

The project commenced on October 1, 2024, and is expected to be completed by September 30, 2025. Kapsch TrafficCom will deliver a fully upgraded system supporting both physical and software infrastructure, ensuring seamless integration with existing components. The upgrade includes managing critical message signs, controllers, and other essential systems for traffic flow.

As part of the contract, Kapsch TrafficCom will provide comprehensive training for local system operators, ensuring a smooth transition and ongoing operation. The physical components for the upgrade are scheduled for installation in the summer of 2025.

This project reaffirms Kapsch TrafficCom's commitment to maintaining and improving critical infrastructure for public safety and traffic management across North America.

More information: Press | Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2023/24 financial year, about 4,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 539 million.

Press contact: Sandra Bijelic Head of Corporate Communications?

Kapsch TrafficCom AG?

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria?

P +43?664?628 1720?

sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net

Further information: www.kapsch.net/ktc

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE: Kapsch TrafficCom AG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire