WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2025 12:10 Uhr
CNH Industrial N.V.: How CNH's precision technology is helping farmers tackle water scarcity

Finanznachrichten News

How CNH's precision technology is helping farmers tackle water scarcity

Basildon, March 24, 2025

Following World Water Day on March 22, CNH brands - Case IH and New Holland - continue to lead the way in breaking new ground in precision agriculture.

As part of the Drops of the Future initiative, CNH has teamed up with Italy-based agri tech company, xFarm, to develop a pilot project in Uzbekistan to show how precision technology and data from our machines can help farmers increase productivity and save water.

The Drops of the Future initiative is tackling water scarcity in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan by empowering young professionals through innovation and collaboration. It has been set up by The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Media contacts:

Alex Ellis
United Kingdom
Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnh.com

Attachments

  • 20250324_PR_Drops_of_the_Future (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9b1503ec-82ce-4c5e-b58a-4ca5a8ab48a8)
  • Drops of the Future event in Vienna (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9ba040f7-8504-44bf-b5dd-bc6e8646519c)
  • Case IH Magnum in Tashkent_Uzbekistan (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5bec8a17-8438-49ba-9bf3-88be6ca290d0)
  • Tashkent Pilot Project (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aca947cf-e9df-4330-8b12-99caffce3abb)
  • Drops of the Future Uzbekistan (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ab3e5e45-68d4-46f7-8110-be1e8aca24f4)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
