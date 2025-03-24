EQT Corporation: EQT Announces Extension of Expiration Date for Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations and Waiver of Consent Threshold Condition

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) ("EQT" and, collectively with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Company") today announced the extension of the expiration date of the previously announced (i) offers by EQT to Eligible Holders (as defined below) to exchange (each, an "Exchange Offer" and collectively, the "Exchange Offers") any and all outstanding notes (the "Existing EQM Notes") issued by EQM Midstream Partners, LP ("EQM"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of EQT, for up to $4,541,839,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by EQT (the "New Notes") and cash and (ii) related solicitation of consents (each, a "Consent Solicitation" and collectively, the "Consent Solicitations") by EQM from Eligible Holders to adopt certain proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to each of the indentures governing the Existing EQM Notes (the "Existing EQM Indentures") that, if adopted, would eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants, certain events of default and certain other provisions currently contained in the Existing EQM Indentures.

The expiration date for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations has been extended from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 24, 2025 to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 28, 2025 (such date and time, as may be further extended, the "Expiration Date"). Withdrawal and revocation rights for the Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 7, 2025 and have not been extended. The settlement date for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations will be promptly following the Expiration Date and is currently expected to be April 2, 2025, the third business day following the Expiration Date.

In addition, EQT today announced that it is waiving the condition to the Exchange Offers that EQM receive the requisite number of consents to adopt the Proposed Amendments with respect to all Existing EQM Notes (the "Consent Threshold Condition"). As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 7, 2025 (the "Early Tender Date"), EQM received the requisite number of consents to adopt the Proposed Amendments with respect to all Existing EQM Notes, except EQM's 5.500% Senior Notes due 2028.

The table below sets forth the principal amount of each series of Existing EQM Notes that have been validly tendered (and consents thereby validly delivered) as of the Early Tender Date. Each Eligible Holder who validly tenders its Existing EQM Notes pursuant to an Exchange Offer is deemed to have validly delivered its consent in the corresponding Consent Solicitation with respect to the principal amount of such tendered Existing EQM Notes. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 21, 2025, no additional Existing EQM Notes have been validly tendered (and no additional consents thereby validly delivered). In this news release, all Existing EQM Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn are referred to as having been "validly tendered" and all consents that have been validly delivered and not validly revoked as having been "validly delivered."

Title of Notes

CUSIP Number

Principal Amount Outstanding at Early Tender Date

Principal Amount Tendered at Early Tender Date

Approximate Percentage of Outstanding Notes Tendered at Early Tender Date 7.500% Senior Notes due 2027 26885BAM2 /

U26886AE8 $500,000,000 $495,821,000 99.2 % 6.500% Senior Notes due 2027 26885BAH3 /

U26886AB4 $900,000,000 $344,890,000 38.3% (1) 5.500% Senior Notes due 2028 26885BAC4 $118,683,000 $45,214,000 38.1 % 4.50% Senior Notes due 2029 26885BAK6 /

U26886AC2 $742,923,000 $734,574,000 98.9 % 6.375% Senior Notes due 2029 26885BAP5 /

U26886AG3 $600,000,000 $596,535,000 99.4 % 7.500% Senior Notes due 2030 26885BAN0 /

U26886AF5 $500,000,000 $486,914,000 97.4 % 4.75% Senior Notes due 2031 26885BAL4 /

U26886AD0 $1,100,000,000 $1,087,106,000 98.8 % 6.500% Senior Notes due 2048 26885BAE0 $80,233,000 $66,294,000 82.6 % ___________ (1) In connection with a tender offer that launched substantially concurrently with the Exchange Offers (the "Concurrent EQM Tender Offer"), on March 12, 2025, EQM purchased $506,209,000 aggregate principal amount of EQM's 6.500% Senior Notes due 2027 that were validly tendered. As a result, the combined approximate percentage of EQM's 6.500% Senior Notes due 2027 validly tendered at the Early Tender Date pursuant to the applicable Exchange Offer or the Concurrent EQM Tender Offer is 94.6%.

Except as described in this news release with respect to the Expiration Date and the Consent Threshold Condition, all other terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations remain unchanged and are described in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated February 24, 2025 (as it may be further amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement").

The Exchange Offers are only being made, and the New Notes are only being offered and will only be issued, and copies of the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement and other related materials will only be made available, to holders of Existing EQM Notes who complete and return an eligibility form confirming, among other things, that they are either a "qualified institutional buyer" under Rule 144A or not a "U.S. person" and outside the United States under Regulation S for purposes of applicable securities laws (such a holder, an "Eligible Holder"). The eligibility form is available electronically at: https://gbsc-usa.com/eligibility/eqm.

TD Securities (USA) LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are severally serving as the Lead Dealer Managers for the Exchange Offers and as the Lead Solicitation Agents for the Consent Solicitations. They are also serving as the Lead Dealer Managers and Lead Solicitation Agents for the Concurrent EQM Tender Offer. Any persons with questions regarding the Exchange Offers or the Consent Solicitations should contact (i) TD Securities (USA) LLC by calling (866) 584-2096 (toll-free) or (212) 827-2842 (collect) or emailing [email protected] or (ii) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC by calling (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-4818 (collect).

The Information Agent and Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations is Global Bondholder Services Corporation. Copies of the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement and materials related to the Exchange Offers or Consent Solicitations may be obtained from Global Bondholder Services Corporation by calling (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers, collect) or (855) 654-2015 (all others, toll-free) or by emailing [email protected].

This news release is for informational purposes only. The Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations are being made only pursuant to the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, and the information in this news release is qualified by reference to the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement. Further, this news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Existing EQM Notes, the New Notes or any other securities. No recommendation is made as to whether holders should tender any Existing EQM Notes in response to the Exchange Offers or the Concurrent EQM Tender Offer (and deliver consents in response to the Consent Solicitations). Holders of Existing EQM Notes must make their own decision as to whether to participate in the Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations and, if so, the principal amount of Existing EQM Notes to tender.

The New Notes offered in the Exchange Offers have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Therefore, the New Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

Investor Contact

Cameron Horwitz

Managing Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

412.445.8454

[email protected]

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation is a premier, vertically integrated American natural gas company with production and midstream operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day - trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this news release specifically include statements regarding EQT's and EQM's plans and expected timing with respect to the Exchange Offers, the Consent Solicitations and the Concurrent EQM Tender Offer.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events, taking into account all information currently known by it. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond its control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, volatility of commodity prices; the costs and results of drilling and operations; uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future; the assumptions underlying production forecasts; the quality of technical data; the Company's ability to appropriately allocate capital and other resources among its strategic opportunities; access to and cost of capital; the Company's hedging and other financial contracts; inherent hazards and risks normally incidental to drilling for, producing, transporting, storing and processing natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil; operational risks and hazards incidental to the gathering, transmission and storage of natural gas as well as unforeseen interruptions; cyber security risks and acts of sabotage; availability and cost of drilling rigs, completion services, equipment, supplies, personnel, oilfield services and pipe, sand and water required to execute the Company's exploration and development plans, including as a result of inflationary pressures or tariffs; risks associated with operating primarily in the Appalachian Basin; the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof; construction, business, economic, competitive, regulatory, judicial, environmental, political and legal uncertainties related to the development and construction by the Company or its joint ventures of pipeline and storage facilities and transmission assets and the optimization of such assets; the Company's ability to renew or replace expiring gathering, transmission or storage contracts at favorable rates, on a long-term basis or at all; risks relating to the Company's joint venture arrangements; government regulation or action, including regulations pertaining to methane and other greenhouse gas emissions; negative public perception of the fossil fuels industry; increased consumer demand for alternatives to natural gas; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change; and disruptions to the Company's business due to recently completed divestitures, acquisitions and other significant strategic transactions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described under the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in EQT's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other documents EQT subsequently files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE EQT Corporation (EQT-IR)