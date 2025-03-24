Anzeige
Montag, 24.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
WKN: A2PRFU | ISIN: NO0010861990 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6
Frankfurt
24.03.25
08:03 Uhr
0,596 Euro
-0,021
-3,40 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2025 10:54 Uhr
Prosafe SE: Operational update - February 2025

Finanznachrichten News

24 March - Fleet utilisation for February 2025 was 57 per cent.

Safe Notos, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Concordia operated at full capacity during this period, achieving 100 per cent utilisation. Safe Eurus achieved a utilisation rate of 98 per cent.

Safe Caledonia has commenced reactivation activities in Scapa Flow, UK, and will mobilise to the Captain Field, UK, within June 2025.

Safe Boreas is in Norway preparing for relocation in Q2 2025 for a contract in Australia commencing between mid-November 2025 and mid-February 2026.

The sale of Safe Concordia is completed, and the vessel was transferred to the new owner on March 13, 2025.

Safe Scandinavia remains laid up in Norway.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47?952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47?415 08?186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
