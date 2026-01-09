Anzeige
WKN: A2PRFU | ISIN: NO0010861990 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6
Stuttgart
09.01.26 | 11:47
0,260 Euro
+41,46 % +0,076
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.01.2026 09:54 Uhr
Prosafe SE: Safe Caledonia contract further extended at Captain

8 January 2026, Oslo - Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited ('Ithaca') has exercised all three (3) remaining weeks of options for the Safe Caledonia to continue providing accommodation support at the Captain field in the UK sector of the North Sea through to 22nd February 2026.

Total value of this contract extension is approximately USD 2.73 million.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

For further information, please contact:
Reese McNeel, CEO
Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


