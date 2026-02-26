Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRFU | ISIN: NO0010861990 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6
Stuttgart
26.02.26 | 10:46
0,253 Euro
+20,19 % +0,043
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3000,30011:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 07:06 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prosafe SE: Fourth-quarter results 2025

This release contains forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the Group. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the Group and the estimates given here.

(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period last year1-

26 February 2026 - Prosafe SE reported EBITDA of USD 21.1 million (USD 8.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2025. All the company's five vessels generated revenue through-out the quarter, with four units active during the full period and the Safe Boreas arriving in Australia ahead of the expected start of operations in the first quarter of 2026.

Full-year 2025 EBITDA was USD 40.0 million, at the high end of the guided range for the year, and up from USD 27.2 million in 2024. Based on the increased order backlog, continued market improvements, reduced costs and the 2025 recapitalisation, Prosafe is set to deliver continued earnings growth in 2026 with full-year EBITDA expected in the range of USD 45-55 million.

Operations and HSSE

  • 100% fleet utilisation in Q4 2025 with all 5 units on contract
  • Good operating and safety performance
  • Safe Boreas on full day rate from 15 December 2025
  • All Safe Caledonia options exercised with operations completed 22 February
  • Safe Caledonia awarded letter of intent (LOI) for 6 months plus options in 2027/28
  • Backlog of USD 428 million incl. options and excluding Safe Caledonia LOI
  • SPSs for Safe Zephyrus and Safe Notos moved to March/April 2026

Financials

  • Revenues of USD 70.9 million (USD 37.0 million)
  • EBITDA of USD 21.1 million (USD 8.4 million)
  • Cash flow from operations of USD (3.0) million (USD 0.1 million)
  • Capex of USD 8.5 million (USD 8.0 million)
  • Liquidity position of USD 65.3 million (USD 46.8 million)
  • NIBD of USD 230.8 million (USD 369.1 million)

Market and outlook

  • All high-end units contracted through 2026 and into 2027
  • Strong global market led by increased demand in Brazil and Africa
  • Focused on contract renewals for Safe Eurus and Safe Zephyrus
  • Safe Caledonia marketed for additional opportunities prior to the 2027 LOI
  • Exploring strategic opportunities/M&A

Please see the fourth quarter 2025 presentation for further details.

Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe, says, "Prosafe moves into 2026 with a strong foundation for long-term value creation with all high-end vessels on contract into 2027 and a backlog at a near ten-year high reflecting significant commercial progress through new contracts at materially higher dayrates. We are on track to deliver strong EBITDA growth supported by cost- efficient operations and capital discipline in a tightening global offshore accommodation market."

1) Comparable figures for fourth quarter and full year 2024 are based on the audited results presented in the 2024 Annual Report with adjustments related to the subsequent Safe Concordia sale and impairment in March 2025.

Presentation

Reese McNeel, CEO, and Halvdan Kielland, CFO, will today present the results at Pareto Securities, located at Dronning Mauds gate 3, 0115 Oslo, at 12:00 CET. This presentation is open to the public and will be live-streamed on Prosafe's website.at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com).

It will be possible to ask questions by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be made available on Prosafe's website shortly after the presentation.

The Q4 2025 press release and presentation are attached and available at https://www.prosafe.com and www.newsweb.no (https://www.newsweb.no).

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com).

For further information, please contact:
Reese McNeel, CEO
Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.