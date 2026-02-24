Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
WKN: A2PRFU | ISIN: NO0010861990
24.02.26
24.02.2026
Prosafe SE: Operational update - January 2026

24 February 2026 - Fleet utilisation for January 2026 was 100%.

In Brazil, Safe Eurus, Safe Notos, and Safe Zephyrus continued to operate at full capacity in January, delivering near 100 % commercial uptime.

Safe Caledonia maintained 100% commercial uptime at the Captain Field in the UK. The vessel ended the contract for Ithaca Energy on 22 February 2026 following the exercise of all option periods. The vessel has a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Ithaca Energy for 6 months firm and 3 months of options from the second quarter of 2027.

Safe Boreas continued to receive full day rate, awaiting commencement of the 15-month firm period upon gangway connection, expected in the first quarter of 2026.

"We are very pleased with the cooperation with Ithaca Energy since entering contract in August 2024. Since June 2025, the Safe Caledonia has delivered high quality accommodation support and class-leading gangway connectivity in the demanding North Sea environment during the contract period, reflecting the capabilities of the vessel and crew. We continue to evaluate opportunities to bridge the gap until the start of the 2027 contract linked to the LOI, and the potential for 2028 and thereafter.

For the four high-end vessels, we are committed to capturing the strong market to grow our backlog at materially higher day rates and realising operational efficiencies and cost reductions to drive revenue growth, cash flow generation and long-term value creation," said Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

For further information, please contact:
Reese McNeel, CEO
Phone: +47?415 08?186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


