Calgary, Alberta and Binghamton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) (BERLIN: WNF) ("VCT", "Volt" or "Volt Carbon") and Charge CCCV LLC ("C4V") are pleased to enter the next phase of collaboration in developing high-energy lithium batteries and sustainable anode materials. This agreement signed on March 13th, 2025, builds on the strong foundation of collaboration between the two companies, leveraging previous results of joint research and technology development in next-generation battery materials.

Volt Carbon and C4V have previously worked together on multiple initiatives focused on improving battery energy density and sustainability. Through this latest agreement, the companies will expand their efforts with the goal to commercialize breakthrough technologies for electric vehicles, aerospace, and grid storage applications.

Key Areas of Collaboration

1)High-Energy Lithium Battery Development:

Cutting Edge Chemistry: Combining C4V's second generation high voltage Bio-Mineralized Lithium Mixed Metals Phosphate (BMLMP)cathode with Volt Carbon's proprietary electrolyte to develop anode-free and lithium metal batteries with increased energy density.

Performance Targets: Multilayer pouch cell prototypes will be tested with an aim to retain over 80% capacity after 1,000 cycles, demonstrating long-term reliability.

Industrial-Scale Feasibility: Transitioning from small-scale coin cells to large-format pouch cells at Volt Carbon's Guelph, Ontario battery facility and C4V's commercialization facility, with a plan to validate gigafactory production readiness.

Supply Chain Readiness: C4V has been qualifying anode-free and lithium metal supply chains for minimum 1 GWh production volumes, while Volt Carbon continues to work on scaling its proprietary electrolyte production.

2)Sustainable Anode Materials:

Green Graphite Innovation: Volt Carbon's dry-separated graphite will be integrated with C4V's Green Anode technology with the intention to create sustainable, high-performance anode materials.





Volt Carbon's dry-separated graphite will be integrated with C4V's Green Anode technology with the intention to create sustainable, high-performance anode materials. Verified Performance Metrics: Specific discharge capacity: 362 mAh/g under 0.01V-1.50V at a 0.1C rate. First-cycle efficiency (FCE): 92.5% or higher. Tap density exceeding 1 g/cc, electrode density over 1.6 g/cc.





Environmental Breakthrough: Eliminating water and chemicals from the graphite purification process, with the goal of making anode production more cost-effective and eco-friendly.





Eliminating water and chemicals from the graphite purification process, with the goal of making anode production more cost-effective and eco-friendly. Commercialization Potential: Volt Carbon's graphite will undergo technology qualification for potential supply to C4V's joint venture gigafactory projects.

Strategic Impact

This collaboration is a significant milestone in the shared goal to make next-generation batteries cleaner, more efficient, and ready for large-scale adoption. By integrating Volt Carbon's low-carbon-footprint graphite processing with C4V's battery cell manufacturing, both companies are positioned to redefine sustainability in energy storage.

"This partnership represents a bold step toward the goal of bringing sustainable, high-performance battery technologies to market," said V-Bond Lee, CEO of Volt Carbon Technologies. "Our work with C4V strengthens the path to commercialization while driving innovations that reduce environmental impact and improve energy storage performance."

Clifford Olin, CBO of C4V, "Our Volt Carbon collaboration continues to produce highly impactful and encouraging results creating a "win scenario" for all stakeholders while driving cost effective and sustainable energy storage solutions that benefit all industry participants."

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on advancing carbon science, with a strong emphasis on energy storage solutions and green energy innovation. The company holds strategic mining claims across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, Canada. Volt Carbon operates a state-of-the-art battery fabrication facility in Guelph, Ontario, and a dedicated Carbon Research Facility in Scarborough, Ontario. For the latest updates on the company's projects and developments, please visit our website at www.voltcarbontech.com.

About Charge CCCV LLC

C4V is a lithium-ion battery technology company possessing critical insight related to the optimum performance of lithium-ion batteries and Gigafactory designs. C4V's discoveries have been fruitful in vastly extending battery life, safety and charge performance. However, more importantly, the C4V Gigafactory offering allows emerging countries to establish their own robust manufacturing ecosystem. C4V works with industry-leading raw material suppliers and the equipment supply chain to bring to market fully optimized batteries possessing key economic advantages providing the ultimate "best in class" performance for various applications and end-to-end solutions at a Gigawatt hour scale. Among four different Gigafactory projects across the globe currently under development, with its incredibly scalable business model C4V aims to achieve 100GWh of cell production capacity globally by 2030.

