Hisense Middle East: Hisense Celebrates Smarter Living This Eid with Exclusive Offers on TVs and Home Appliances

DUBAI, UAE, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global consumer electronics and home appliances brand, is bringing AI-driven innovation and cutting-edge technology to homes across the GCC this Eid. As part of its exclusive Eid campaign, Hisense is offering up to 35% off on a wide range of smart entertainment and home appliances, helping consumers elevate their festive celebrations with smart and reliable technology.

Whether upgrading to premium Al-powered ULED TVs for an immersive entertainment experience, enhancing everyday living with smart appliances, or finding the perfect Eid gift, Hisense ensures that every home is ready for effortless convenience and joyful gatherings.

With extended warranties on selected items, Hisense is committed to providing long-term reliability, helping consumers create unforgettable moments this season. Customers purchasing select TVs can also enjoy up to a 12-month subscription to Yango Play and Shahid, delivering endless entertainment for families to enjoy throughout the festive season.

Together Means More This Eid

ULED TVs - More Entertainment, More Togetherness

Hisense ULED TVs offer an immersive viewing experience with stunning 4K resolution, advanced picture quality, and vibrant colours, ensuring unforgettable movie nights and family gatherings.

Refrigerators and Home Appliances - More Freshness, More Convenience

Designed for efficiency and convenience, Hisense refrigerators and home appliances provide ample storage, advanced cooling technology, and energy-saving features to keep ingredients fresh for Eid celebrations. With an extended warranty, customers can enjoy long-term reliability and performance.

Air Conditioners - More Gatherings, More Comfort

Hisense air conditioners ensure powerful cooling, smart energy efficiency, and advanced climate control, creating a comfortable and refreshing atmosphere for Eid gatherings. Whether hosting family or enjoying quiet festive moments, they provide the ideal indoor environment.

Washing Machines - More Care, More Confidence

Combining powerful performance with sleek design, Hisense washing machines feature advanced cleaning technologies that maintain garment freshness and hygiene, ensuring outfits remain in pristine condition throughout Eid and beyond.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Ismail Al Hurani, Vice President, Hisense Middle East and Africa, said: "Eid is a time of joy, celebration, and strengthening connections with loved ones. At Hisense, we are dedicated to enhancing these moments by offering high-quality, innovative products at exceptional value. Through our exclusive Eid offers, we aim to bring comfort, convenience, and entertainment to homes across the GCC, ensuring families can make the most of their celebrations."

With a commitment to innovation and quality, Hisense continues to elevate home experiences by providing products that enhance everyday moments. These exclusive Eid offers are available for a limited time at authorised retailers across the GCC.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, UEFA EURO 2020 UEFA EURO 2024, FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

