WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corp. (RTX), Monday announced that the company's subsidiary Raytheon has received a follow-on contract from the U.S. Army Futures Command, Futures and Concepts Center.Under this contract, Raytheon will establish a continuous experimentation environment with Rapid Campaign Analysis and Demonstration Environment to enable the U.S. Army's concept developers and Battle Labs to inform strategic force design decisions.In the pre-market hours, RTX's stock is trading at $132.35, down 0.02 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.