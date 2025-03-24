Regulatory News:

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Azelis Group NV (the "Company" or "Azelis") (Brussels:AZE) hereby reports on the buyback of Azelis shares under the LTIP Share Buyback Program 2025.

Under the LTIP Share Buyback Program 2025, Azelis has mandated an independent financial intermediary to buy back up to 50,000 ordinary shares, for a total maximum amount of EUR 1,000,000, starting on 17 March 2025, to cover future obligations under the Long-Term Incentive Plan of the Company.

In the framework of this LTIP Share Buyback Program 2025, the Company has purchased 50,000 shares in the period from 17 March 2025 up to and including 21 March 2025, as follows:

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price Minimum price paid Maximum price paid Buyback amount 17 March 2025 11,000 18.08 17.99 18.23 198,888.80 18 March 2025 10,000 18.46 18.21 18.61 184,598.00 19 March 2025 10,000 18.54 18.36 18.58 185,358.00 20 March 2025 10,000 18.34 18.19 18.60 183,391.00 21 March 2025 9,000 17.92 17.75 18.08 161,313.30

Since the start of the implementation of the LTIP Share Buyback Program 2025, Azelis has bought back 50,000 shares on Euronext Brussels for a total amount of EUR 913,549.10. This corresponds to 0.02 of the total shares outstanding. Last week's purchases complete the LTIP Share Buyback Program 2025.

An overview of the LTIP Share Buyback Program 2025 is available on the investor relations pages of Azelis's website under the section "Shareholder Information/ Share buyback program", and this press release is as well available under the section "Regulated Information".

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry present in 65 countries across the globe with over 4,300 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 62,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2024). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive- business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest, and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

