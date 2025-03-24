Anzeige
Montag, 24.03.2025

Indizes
Kurs
%
24 h / 7 T
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%
24 h / 7 T
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
24.03.25
15:29 Uhr
1,370 Euro
+0,020
+1,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3501,66020:07
Dow Jones News
24.03.2025 18:33 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-March-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
24 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               24 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      14,846 
Highest price paid per share:         117.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          115.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 116.8553p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,497,004 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,497,004) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      116.8553p                    14,846

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
501              115.50          09:05:38         00329311352TRLO1     XLON 
278              115.50          09:05:38         00329311351TRLO1     XLON 
218              115.50          09:05:38         00329311350TRLO1     XLON 
653              116.00          09:05:38         00329311353TRLO1     XLON 
34               117.00          09:23:16         00329324264TRLO1     XLON 
963              117.00          09:23:16         00329324265TRLO1     XLON 
143              117.00          09:36:09         00329335976TRLO1     XLON 
587              117.00          12:31:58         00329360355TRLO1     XLON 
443              117.00          12:31:58         00329360356TRLO1     XLON 
1030              117.00          12:31:58         00329360357TRLO1     XLON 
1029              117.00          12:31:58         00329360358TRLO1     XLON 
1030              117.00          12:31:58         00329360359TRLO1     XLON 
4000              117.00          12:31:58         00329360353TRLO1     XLON 
3231              117.00          12:31:58         00329360354TRLO1     XLON 
706              117.00          12:35:10         00329360449TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  379953 
EQS News ID:  2105442 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2105442&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2025 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
