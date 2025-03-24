DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 24-March-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 24 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 24 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 14,846 Highest price paid per share: 117.00p Lowest price paid per share: 115.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 116.8553p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,497,004 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,497,004) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 116.8553p 14,846

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 501 115.50 09:05:38 00329311352TRLO1 XLON 278 115.50 09:05:38 00329311351TRLO1 XLON 218 115.50 09:05:38 00329311350TRLO1 XLON 653 116.00 09:05:38 00329311353TRLO1 XLON 34 117.00 09:23:16 00329324264TRLO1 XLON 963 117.00 09:23:16 00329324265TRLO1 XLON 143 117.00 09:36:09 00329335976TRLO1 XLON 587 117.00 12:31:58 00329360355TRLO1 XLON 443 117.00 12:31:58 00329360356TRLO1 XLON 1030 117.00 12:31:58 00329360357TRLO1 XLON 1029 117.00 12:31:58 00329360358TRLO1 XLON 1030 117.00 12:31:58 00329360359TRLO1 XLON 4000 117.00 12:31:58 00329360353TRLO1 XLON 3231 117.00 12:31:58 00329360354TRLO1 XLON 706 117.00 12:35:10 00329360449TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 379953 EQS News ID: 2105442 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

