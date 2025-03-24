DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 24-March-2025 / 17:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cairn Homes plc Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting Confirmation of FY2024 Final Dividend Dates Dublin / London, 24 March 2025: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group"), announces that its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024, together with the Letter from the Chairman and 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy, have been issued to shareholders. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 8 May 2025 at 12:00 noon in The Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2, Ireland, D02 KF79. Further to the announcement on 27 February 2025, the Company confirms that a proposed final dividend of 4.4 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2024, has been proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting, and subject to such approval, will be paid on 16 May 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the Company's register at 5:00 p.m. on 25 April 2025. Copies of the above documents (including the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 in ESEF compliant format) are also available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com. The Annual Report will also be submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the following address: Companies Announcements Office Euronext Dublin The Exchange Foster Place Temple Bar Dublin 2 Ireland - ENDS - For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary Notes to Editors Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,150 unit landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: ACS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 379954 EQS News ID: 2105456 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

