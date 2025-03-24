Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
24.03.25
08:13 Uhr
2,075 Euro
-0,030
-1,43 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0852,11520:09
Dow Jones News
24.03.2025 18:57 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 
24-March-2025 / 17:21 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
Cairn Homes plc 
 
Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 
Confirmation of FY2024 Final Dividend Dates 
 
Dublin / London, 24 March 2025: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group"), announces that its Annual 
Report for the year ended 31 December 2024, together with the Letter from the Chairman and 2025 Notice of Annual 
General Meeting and Form of Proxy, have been issued to shareholders. 
The Annual General Meeting will be held on 8 May 2025 at 12:00 noon in The Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 
2, Ireland, D02 KF79. 
Further to the announcement on 27 February 2025, the Company confirms that a proposed final dividend of 4.4 cent per 
ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2024, has been proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General 
Meeting, and subject to such approval, will be paid on 16 May 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the Company's register 
at 5:00 p.m. on 25 April 2025. 
Copies of the above documents (including the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 
in ESEF compliant format) are also available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com. The Annual Report will also 
be submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the following address: 
Companies Announcements Office 
Euronext Dublin 
The Exchange 
Foster Place 
Temple Bar 
Dublin 2 
Ireland 
 
- ENDS - 
 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,150 unit 
landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with 
excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  379954 
EQS News ID:  2105456 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2105456&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2025 13:22 ET (17:22 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.