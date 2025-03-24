Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 24 mars/March 2025) - Big Red Mining Corp. (RED) has announced a name and symbol change to Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY).
Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on March 26, 2025.
Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.
Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on March 25, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.
_________________________________
Big Red Mining Corp. (RED) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY).
Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 26 mars 2025.
Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.
Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin de la journée du 25 mars 2025. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs ordres.
|Effective Date/ Date Effective:
|Le 26 mars/March 2025
|Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole:
|RED
|New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole:
|ATMY
|New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP:
|036927 10 1
|New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN:
|CA 036927 10 1 4
|Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:
|08947T105/CA08947T1057
If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)