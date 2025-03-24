Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 24 mars/March 2025) - Big Red Mining Corp. (RED) has announced a name and symbol change to Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on March 26, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on March 25, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Big Red Mining Corp. (RED) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 26 mars 2025.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin de la journée du 25 mars 2025. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs ordres.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 26 mars/March 2025 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: RED New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: ATMY New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 036927 10 1 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 036927 10 1 4 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 08947T105/CA08947T1057

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)