Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that investors have exercised 6,104,400 common share purchase warrants of the Company for gross proceeds of $1,212,704 since November 30, 2025.

With the closing of the $9,450,000 financing announced on December 30, 2025 and the exercise of these warrants, further strengthens the Company's balance sheet. The proceeds will be used for exploration work on the Bald Hill Antimony Project and for working capital purposes.

Bald Hill Antimony Project

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 700 m. long.

Widths of mineralization average 3 to 4 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Potential to expand based on additional known targets and additional claims added to the property.

(1) NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources October 28, 2025. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283368

Source: Antimony Resources Corp.