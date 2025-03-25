WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) announced that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has agreed to sell $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% Senior Notes due 2032, $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.300% Senior Notes due 2035 and $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2055 in a registered public offering.The offering of the notes is scheduled to close on March 27, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.T-Mobile USA plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include among other things, share repurchases, any dividends declared by T-Mobile's Board of Directors and refinancing of existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX