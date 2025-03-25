Transaction Network Services (TNS) has expanded its European exchange footprint by launching services in the Equinix ZH4 colocation data center in Zurich. This enables managed hosting and ultra-low latency Layer 1 exchange connectivity to SIX Swiss Exchange.

The Equinix ZH4 colocation data center, centrally located on Josefstrasse, provides direct access into the banking district, facilitating interconnection between partners and customers. This deployment helps strengthen TNS' presence in key European financial hubs, complementing its colocation services in London, Frankfurt and other major exchanges. It enables firms, including market data vendors and exchange members, to access Swiss equities and derivatives markets for both market data and order entry.

"We are delighted to add this latest exchange solution to further enhance our European exchange connectivity and managed hosting capabilities," said Jeff Mezger, TNS' Vice President of Product Management, Financial Markets. "Our focus remains on delivering market data globally, via our low latency backbone specifically engineered to minimize network latency and maximize resiliency and uptime."

This latest deployment is part of TNS' ongoing European expansion, which already includes colocation services within BME, CBOE Europe, Deutsche Boerse, Euronext, LME, Nasdaq Nordic and LSE data centers.

Santiago Ximenez, Head Colocation and Market Access, SIX, said: "Adding our colocation in Switzerland to the TNS European network means that their customers can benefit from direct access to SIX Swiss Exchange, a key financial hub with over 60,000 Equities, Bonds and Exchange Traded Funds, as well as over 250 crypto products that give access to 20 crypto currencies."

As both a registered data vendor and application service provider with SIX, TNS offers its solutions at a lower overall cost compared to a DIY approach, allowing trading firms to focus on their core business, rather than needing to divert internal resources to maintain extensive, specialized, complex infrastructures.

TNS brings together over 5,000 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio. This includes TNS Market Data Services, the only vendor agnostic turnkey solution for global market data. Its solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS' Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia and Malaysia. For further information visit tnsi.com/solutions/financial/.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters in the United States and offices across Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that can significantly help reduce the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms 'going direct.' Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.

