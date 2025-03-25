Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

Allianz SE EUR1.25bn 4.431% 30.3NC10.3 Tier 2

March 25, 2025

Allianz SE

€ 1.25bn 4.431% 30.3 non-call 10.3 Reg S Tier 2

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme dated 23 May 2024 with reference to the Specific Prospectus

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Allianz SE Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: DE000A4DFLN3 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,250,000,000 Description: €1.25bn 4.431% 30.3 non-call 10.3 Reg S Tier 2 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BNP Paribas S.A. Citigroup Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Deutsche Bank AG

