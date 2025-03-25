Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
PR Newswire
25.03.2025 08:30 Uhr
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

Allianz SE EUR1.25bn 4.431% 30.3NC10.3 Tier 2

Post Stabilisation Notice

March 25, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz SE

€ 1.25bn 4.431% 30.3 non-call 10.3 Reg S Tier 2

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme dated 23 May 2024 with reference to the Specific Prospectus

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Allianz SE

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

DE000A4DFLN3

Aggregate nominal amount:

€ 1,250,000,000

Description:

€1.25bn 4.431% 30.3 non-call 10.3 Reg S Tier 2

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas S.A.

Citigroup

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Deutsche Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


