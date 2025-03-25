LONDON (dpa-AFX) - With a view to enhancing its North American construction business, Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L), an industrial technology company, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired a U.S-based Steel-Duct fabrication firm Duc-Pac Corp. for $40.5 million or 32 million pounds.'Duc-Pac expands Smiths Group's geographical metal duct coverage into north-east USA through its established brand, deep customer relationships and strong operational business model,' the company said in a statement.Smiths expects Duc-Pac acquisition to add to the Group margin.Monday, Smiths Group had closed 0.91% higher at 1997 pence on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX