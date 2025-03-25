Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
WKN: A2PRFU | ISIN: NO0010861990 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6
Frankfurt
25.03.25
08:01 Uhr
0,603 Euro
+0,007
+1,17 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2025 09:12 Uhr
Prosafe SE: Prosafe enters agreement to sell Safe Scandinavia for recycling

Finanznachrichten News

25 March 2025 - Prosafe SE, through a wholly owned subsidiary, has entered into an agreement to sell for recycling its 1984 built, anchor moored semi-submersible tender support and accommodation vessel 'Safe Scandinavia'. The Safe Scandinavia is presently located in Norway and has been in cold layup for over 6 years.

A condition of the recycling is full compliance with all relevant conventions and regulations, with the vessel expected to be delivered within Q2 2025.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Line Bliksmark, Marketing and Communications Manager, on March 25(th), 2025, at approx.09:03 CET.


