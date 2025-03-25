TOKYO, Mar 25, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has received an order from Japan's Immigration Services Agency (ISA) for walkthrough gates utilizing face recognition technology to further streamline airport arrival procedures. Operation of these gates will commence after April 1 at Haneda Airport Terminal 3, Kansai International Airport Terminal 1, and Narita International Airport Terminal 3.NEC will also be installing Immigration & Customs Declaration KIOSKs (1) for ISA and Japan Customs that will be jointly used for immigration and customs inspections, updating electronic customs procedure gates (2) for Japan Customs, and providing guidance and support for passengers through the use of signage that will guide them through arrival and departure procedures. This will make entry and arrival procedures at airports even more seamless, contributing to greater convenience for travelers and improved staff efficiency.BackgroundWith the rising number of overseas visitors to Japan, there has been a rapid increase in the number of travelers who choose electronic options for immigration screening and customs declaration procedures. Moreover, with Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan slated to be held this year and the Japan's government having set a target of welcoming 60 million overseas visitors by 2030 (3), it is vital to ensure seamlessly efficient procedures at airports. As such, procedures utilizing state-of-the-art technologies are garnering more and more attention.About walkthrough gatesBy scanning their passport, taking their photo, and providing other necessary information at an Immigration & Customs Declaration KIOSK in advance, Japanese nationals returning to Japan can simply pass through a walkthrough gate to confirm their return, enabling even more seamless arrival procedures. In addition, thanks to the use of Bio-IDiom Edge Software (4) equipped with NEC's face recognition technology boasting the world's highest accuracy (5), this service makes it possible to swiftly and reliably verify the identity of travelers.Moreover, these gates employ terminal design and guidance messaging consistent with that of Immigration & Customs Declaration KIOSKs and the updated electronic customs procedure gates. This creates a refined space befitting a gateway to Japan while contributing to improved convenience for travelers.With the BluStellar value creation model, NEC is leveraging its cross-industry expertise and cutting-edge technologies to transform business models, tackle social challenges, and resolve management issues customers face. Going forward, NEC will continue striving to improve convenience to provide the world's safest, most secure, and most convenient airport arrival and departure services.(1)NEC receives order for Immigration & Customs Declaration KIOSKs enabling simultaneous provision of information required for customs and immigration procedures at airports https://jpn.nec.com/press/202409/20240919_01.html (in Japanese only)(2)NEC to provide customs procedure system with face recognition for six major airports in Japan www.nec.com/en/press/201907/global_20190710_01.htmlNEC provides customs procedure system with face recognition for Okinawa's busiest airport www.nec.com/en/press/202104/global_20210420_01.html(3)Official website of the Japan Tourism Agency www.mlit.go.jp/kankocho/en/index.html(4)This software equipped with NEC's face recognition technology enables high-speed, high-precision identity verification to be performed even while travelers are walking. In addition, these systems can be installed in a wide variety of environments both indoors and out thanks to the utilization of compact box controllers manufactured by NEC Platforms.(5)NEC has been ranked No.1 several times as the world's most accurate face recognition technology in vendor tests conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The evaluation results do not represent recommendations by the U.S. government for specific systems, products, services, or companies. www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/biometrics/index.html(6)NEC BluStellar is a value creation model that leverages NEC's cutting-edge technologies, developed and refined through years of experience and proven cross-industry expertise. 