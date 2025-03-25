Uptime AI Inc.: Mitsubishi Estate and UptimeAI Join Forces to Drive AI-Powered Innovation in Asset Reliability, Performance, and Operations Excellence

This investment harnesses artificial intelligence to deliver actionable insights for improving asset reliability, performance, and operational excellence across key process industries, including oil and gas, utilities, and cement.

BRICKS FUND TOKYO, CVC of Mitsubishi Estate, has announced a strategic investment in AI startup UptimeAI. This investment aims to revolutionize how industrial customers improve reliability, manage equipment health, and optimize performance across critical sectors such as oil and gas, utilities, and cement in the United States, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

Mitsubishi Estate invests in UptimeAI



The collaboration integrates deep learning and large language models to deliver comprehensive insights into asset performance, predict potential failures, and reduce maintenance costs. With over 1,000 failure modes covered by advanced AI/ML algorithms, UptimeAI's flagship modules-"AI Expert: Generative AI" and "AI Expert: Reliability & Process"-address root cause analysis, continuous improvement, and knowledge management. Together, Mitsubishi Estate and UptimeAI seek to enable operational excellence, reduced unplanned downtime, and enhanced productivity while advancing sustainability.

"Critical infrastructure, which supports people's lives, often lags in digitalization due to high security requirements and technical complexity. Leveraging AI in these areas is a key interest for existing industries, including ours. UptimeAI, led by a management team with extensive experience in heavy industries, develops AI solutions that connect to all equipment, monitor entire plants, and replace qualitative analysis and judgment previously reliant on skilled workers. This investment supports Mitsubishi Estate's vision of driving innovation and achieving operational excellence through advanced technology." said Hayato Takesue and Katsuyuki Hasegawa, BRICKS FUND TOKYO that is CVC of Mitsubishi Estate.

"We are delighted to partner with Mitsubishi Estate as it marks a significant milestone for UptimeAI. Our mission is to empower heavy industries-such as oil and gas, utilities, and cement-to operate more efficiently by leveraging advanced AI/ML capabilities. By uniting Mitsubishi Estate's commitment to innovation with our leading-edge predictive analytics, we can tackle real-world challenges, reduce downtime, and enhance overall sustainability. This collaboration perfectly aligns with Mitsubishi Estate's dual focus on Industry Transformation and Sustainability. We look forward to driving meaningful changes in industrial operations and helping clients achieve measurable results worldwide" said Jagadish Gattu, Founder and CEO of UptimeAI.

