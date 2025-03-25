OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ):Earnings: $33.9 million in Q4 vs. -$1.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.48 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Canadian Solar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$98.6 million or -$1.47 per share for the period.Analysts projected -$0.24 per share Revenue: $1.521 billion in Q4 vs. $1.702 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX