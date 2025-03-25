Nanexa AB: Nanexa doses the last patients with 30 mg liraglutide in the NEX-22-01 study

Nanexa announces that all patients have now been included in the fourth and final dose cohort in the Phase I study of NEX-22, a one-month formulation of liraglutide.

NEX-22 is a new promising treatment being developed for Type 2 diabetes. The Phase I study aims to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of NEX-22. The inclusion of the last patients in the fourth dose cohort marks an important milestone in the development of this one-month liraglutide product.

"We are very pleased with the progress we have made in the Phase I study of NEX-22," says David Westberg, CEO of Nanexa. "The positive safety and tolerability evaluation of the first patient in the fourth dose cohort confirms that we can complete the study with the remaining patients as planned and take further steps towards offering a new treatment option for Type 2 diabetes patients."

These data will support the start of the next clinical study and strengthen the company's business activities, further underscoring the potential of NEX-22 as a new effective treatment.

About Nanexa AB (publ)

Nanexa is a pharmaceutical company developing injectable drug products based on the proprietary and innovative drug delivery system PharmaShell® - the high drug load delivery system enabling the next generation long-acting injectables through atomic layer precision. Nanexa develops its own products and also has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, among others Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca.

Nanexa's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (NANEXA).