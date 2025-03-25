Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JA78 | ISIN: SE0007074166 | Ticker-Symbol: 40M
Frankfurt
25.03.25
08:03 Uhr
0,076 Euro
-0,012
-13,27 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANEXA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANEXA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2025 08:49 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nanexa AB: Nanexa doses the last patients with 30 mg liraglutide in the NEX-22-01 study

Finanznachrichten News

Nanexa announces that all patients have now been included in the fourth and final dose cohort in the Phase I study of NEX-22, a one-month formulation of liraglutide.

NEX-22 is a new promising treatment being developed for Type 2 diabetes. The Phase I study aims to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of NEX-22. The inclusion of the last patients in the fourth dose cohort marks an important milestone in the development of this one-month liraglutide product.

"We are very pleased with the progress we have made in the Phase I study of NEX-22," says David Westberg, CEO of Nanexa. "The positive safety and tolerability evaluation of the first patient in the fourth dose cohort confirms that we can complete the study with the remaining patients as planned and take further steps towards offering a new treatment option for Type 2 diabetes patients."

These data will support the start of the next clinical study and strengthen the company's business activities, further underscoring the potential of NEX-22 as a new effective treatment.

For additional information, please contact:

David Westberg - CEO, Nanexa AB (publ)
Phone: +46 70 942 83 03
Email: david.westberg@nanexa.se
www.nanexa.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

About Nanexa AB (publ)

Nanexa is a pharmaceutical company developing injectable drug products based on the proprietary and innovative drug delivery system PharmaShell® - the high drug load delivery system enabling the next generation long-acting injectables through atomic layer precision. Nanexa develops its own products and also has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, among others Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca.

Nanexa's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (NANEXA).

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.