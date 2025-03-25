OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), Tuesday announced the financial outlook for the first quarter and fiscal year 2025.For the quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion.Canadian Solar projects revenue of $7.3 billion to $8.3 billion for the full year 2025.On average, analysts estimate revenue of $1.62 billion for the first quarter, and $7.46 billion for the full year 2025.In the pre-market hours, Canadian Solar's stock is trading at $9.76, up 0.57 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX