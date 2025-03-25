Acquisition advances SER's Smart Content vision with additional SAP-based products and expertise, helping enterprises worldwide automate costly document processes

AFI Solutions, a widely respected specialist in document-centric SAP purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash processes, brings over 100 SAP experts and more than 800 enterprise and upper mid-market customers

SER Group, a leading provider of Intelligent Content Automation solutions with its highly rated Doxis platform, today announced the acquisition of AFI Solutions, a specialist in the digitalization and optimization of document-centric processes in SAP.

Driven by crucial and urgent initiatives to increase productivity and reduce costs through the automation of document-based processes, along with the need to support sweeping new e-invoice laws and the upcoming enforced SAP S/4HANA migration, SAP customers are seeking solutions to upgrade their enterprise document management and automation.

With this acquisition, SER will leverage AFI Solutions' SAP offering for purchase-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) processes and launch a new global SAP Center of Excellence with AFI's highly experienced team, including over 100 SAP product and field experts, to provide even wider support to its SAP customers. Today, over 70% of SER Group's customers deploy SAP.

"We see huge potential here, joining with our new colleagues from AFI to meet the requirements of global enterprise SAP customers as they undertake significant modernization programs moving to the cloud, upgrading their SAP platforms, connecting SAP to other enterprise apps, and overall taking advantage of AI and automation to increase agility and reduce the costs of 'content chaos,'" says Dr. John Bates, CEO of SER Group.

Sven Schal, co-CEO of AFI Solutions, states, "With such complementary product offerings and our highly experienced SAP automation teams, we are thrilled to join SER Group."

"Together, we will deliver even greater value to our shared customers through the Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform and its broad range of solutions," adds Thomas Förster, co-CEO of AFI Solutions.

Stefan Dandl, Director at TA Associates, SER's lead investor, comments: "The acquisition of AFI Solutions signifies an important milestone in SER's upward trajectory as a market leader in next-generation Enterprise Content Management. We look forward to the positive outcomes of this acquisition for both SER Group and its global customers."

The acquisition of AFI Solutions follows SER's recent announcement that it acquired Klippa, an innovator of Intelligent Document Processing based out of The Netherlands. Together with the publication of the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Document Management, in which SER was recognized as a Leader, the acquisitions demonstrate the company's continuing momentum.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About SER

SER is a leading vendor in the global document management market with its AI-infused Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform. Focused on delivering a faster ROI, SER's solutions for business-critical processes help leading brands regain control over their documents and automate workflows across enterprise ecosystems for higher productivity and efficiency. Recognized by analysts and loved by customers, SER makes daily work easier for more than five million users. With 40 years of experience, SER's dedicated team works from 20 locations around the globe. Learn more: www.sergroup.com

About AFI Solutions

AFI Solutions is a specialist in SAP document automation solutions for purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash processes. AFI develops innovations that seamlessly integrate with the SAP ecosystem to automate manual tasks, digitize business-critical processes and increase efficiency. AFI's products and team of more than 100 SAP experts support a global portfolio of enterprise brands such as Eli Lilly, Metabo and ING-Diba. Learn more: www.afi-solutions.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325582215/en/

Contacts:

Press contact: Maureen Cueppers

+49 (0)228-90896-0

press@sergroup.com