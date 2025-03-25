Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTC Pink: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is accelerating its expansion with the acquisition of a new automated bottling line to support the rapid growth of its MOD product portfolio in Canada. This strategic investment triples the Company's production capacity, reinforcing its high-margin, capital-efficient growth strategy as it scales to meet increasing market demand.

Scaling Production for Growth

Glow's new automated bottling system streamlines the entire MOD bottling process, significantly increasing production output while reducing labor costs, further enhancing the Company's high-margin, scalable business model. With demand growing rapidly, this system allows Glow to accelerate supply and support its continued expansion with enhanced reliability and cost-effectiveness.



"Glow is in a strong growth phase, and this investment in automation not only scales production to meet the rising demand, but also improves efficiency, further strengthening profitability as we grow," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "With our retail footprint surpassing 850 stores, strong consumer demand continues to drive momentum. We are seeing growing interest from new provinces, positioning us to accelerate growth and capture new opportunities in the near term."

Retail Footprint Expands to 850+ Stores as Growth Accelerates

Glow continues to expand its retail presence at an aggressive pace, with its products now available in over 850+ cannabis retail stores across Ontario-a 30% increase from Q4 2024. This rapid growth underscores the increasing demand for Glow's fast-acting, water-soluble cannabis formats and the effectiveness of its go-to-market execution. With 1,700+ stores in Ontario alone, the Company sees significant room for further growth as it deepens relationships with retailers and expands into new provinces.

Market Leadership: MOD THC 1000 Achieves #2 Oils SKU in Ontario

Glow's continued market leadership has been further validated with the MOD THC 1000 innovation achieving the #2 ranked SKU in Ontario's oils category[1], reinforcing MOD's position as the #3 cannabis oils brand in the province. This rapid rise highlights the strength of Glow's differentiated product strategy and consumer appeal.



"Achieving the #2 spot in Ontario's oils category with our MOD THC 1000 is a clear indication of our product's strong consumer demand and the effectiveness of our strategy," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "This performance reinforces our position as a leading cannabis brand in Ontario, and we see significant potential for further growth as we expand into new markets and continue to scale production."

Positioned for Continued Growth

Glow remains in the early innings of its commercial journey, with significant headroom for further expansion. With a scaled-up production infrastructure, expanding retail footprint, and increasing market share, the Company is solidifying its foundation while advancing strategic expansion plans into new provinces throughout 2025.

Recent News

The Company recently announced a commercial update highlighting its continued market momentum and solid start to 2025, new product innovation, and strategic expansion plans. Full story here: https://bit.ly/4ixAdLF.

