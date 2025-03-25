American Resources Corporation's Electrified Materials Corporation Completes Installation of Key Power Upgrade at its Noblesville, Indiana Facility

Installation of Three-Phase Power Enables Electrified Materials to Move Forward on Next Phase of Installation of Industrial Shredding and Recycling Machinery

American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources") announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Electrified Materials Corporation ("Electrified Materials" or the "Company"), a recycling solutions provider through the processing and recycling of end-of-life batteries, magnet materials, and other specialty metals, has successfully completed the installation of a key power upgrade at one of its planned operating sites in Noblesville, Indiana. With this power upgrade and installation of a three-phase power transformer, the Company can proceed with the next phase of its operations at this location. This includes the installation and operation of larger-sized, automated, state-of-the-art shredding equipment which will enhance automation, boost productivity and significantly expand operations at this location.

Previously, the Company's operations at its Noblesville, Indiana location were limited to equipment that would operate only on single-phase power, which necessitated the installation of new power lines and transformers to support the increased power usage. With that upgrades now complete, in collaboration with the local power utility, the Company can proceed to the next phase of operational expansion at this site.

Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of American Resources Corporation stated, "We are excited about this next step at the Electrified Materials' Noblesville location as we move into the next phase of operations. This include purchasing and installing automated shredding equipment for batteries, magnets, and specialty materials allowing us to significantly expand our capabilities at this site. This completion of this power upgrade, along with our recent $911,519 matching grant from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, will greatly support our growth as a business, enabling us to acquire additional shredding equipment and expand our workforce."

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The American Resources is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the American Resources on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Electrified Materials Corporation

Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO") was formed by, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of, American Resources Corp (NASDAQ:AREC). EMCO is a cutting-edge recycler of metals for the electrified economy. It controls the preprocessing of both end of life magnets, batteries and ferrous metals that enables EMCO to ensure a domestic supply chain for copper, aluminum, steel, plastic as well as rare earth and battery elements through its refining partnership with ReElement Technologies Corp. For more information visit electrifiedmaterials.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

