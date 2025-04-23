American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies: Reaffirm Commitment to U.S. Critical Mineral Independence

ReElement's modular, multi-mineral refining platform stands as the only scalable U.S.-based solution economically separating and purifying both heavy and light rare earth elements

The company is now producing magnet-grade rare earth oxides daily and advancing discussions around multiple restricted critical and rare earth elements

China's immediate export restrictions on critical minerals are accelerating demand, creating significant growth opportunities in domestic production of rare earth and defense-related materials

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources"), through its wholly owned subsidiary ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading domestic provider of high-performance refining for rare earth, battery, and critical defense materials, today reaffirmed its commitment and operational readiness to supply domestically produced, ultra-pure refined products to bolster the United States' national security, defense, and commercial manufacturing sectors.

At the forefront of this mission, ReElement is building a secure and scalable domestic supply chain through its innovative, modular refinery platform - the only one in the U.S. capable of economically separating and purifying both heavy and light magnet-grade rare earth oxides, battery materials, and strategic defense elements like antimony. This platform enables ReElement to refine more quickly, cost-effectively, and sustainably than traditional methods.

ReElement is addressing the most pressing bottleneck in the global critical mineral supply chain: cost-effective and scalable midstream processing and refining. The company's proprietary multi-mineral, multi-feedstock approach enables it to produce ultra-high purity materials at competitive costs - and to respond flexibly to pricing pressures from foreign suppliers, including China.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources and ReElement Technologies, stated:

"ReElement's proven, scalable refining platform positions us as a critical player in building a secure and independent U.S. supply chain for essential materials. With China tightening control over rare earth exports, the importance of a domestic, cost-competitive refining capability has never been greater. We are the only U.S. company actively refining and separating heavy rare earth elements under Chinese export control today. Our team is focused on rapidly expanding production capacity to meet national needs and uphold our role in securing America's mineral independence."

Recent Executive Actions and Government Support for U.S. Mineral Independence:

Executive Order on "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production"

President Trump has signed an executive order aimed at significantly expanding domestic mineral production to secure America's supply chains and reduce dependence on foreign sources. View Executive Order here.

Executive Order Investigating National Security Risks of Foreign Critical Mineral Dependence

President Trump also issued an executive order initiating a national security investigation into the risks associated with U.S. reliance on imported refined critical minerals and their derivatives. View the Executive Order here.

ReElement's Refining Achievements to Date Include: 99.5% separated neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr) oxides from ore feedstock and recycled permanent magnets 99.5%+ separated dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) oxides from SEG+ material 99.5%+ terbium oxide - separated and refined from neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium 99.7% antimony (Sb) trisulfide from stibnite ore 99.9978% lithium carbonate from LFP battery scrap 99.986% lithium carbonate from end-of-life batteries 99.5%+ nickel sulfate from mixed NMC battery solution

Advanced R&D Underway for Domestic Production of: Yttrium Gallium Germanium Molybdenum



Executive Order Reinvigorating America's Beautiful Clean Coal Industry

In support of economic security and energy independence, the U.S. is increasing domestic coal and energy production. View the Executive Order here.

American Resources and ReElement have developed integrated technologies capable of monetizing coal tailings and mine waste, enabling the co-production of critical and rare earth elements through the remediation of impacted lands and during traditional mineral extraction.

Global Trade Tailwinds Accelerate Demand

As of April 3, 2025, China has enacted new export restrictions on rare earth minerals including samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium-related compounds - adding to prior bans on gallium, germanium, and antimony. These developments are creating powerful growth opportunities for innovative and cost competitive domestic refining companies like ReElement.

ReElement's Technological Edge: LAD Chromatographic Separation and Purification

ReElement employs Ligand Assisted Displacement (LAD) chromatography, a breakthrough in rare earth separation and purification that delivers:

Aqueous Chemistry - Eliminates the need for toxic and hazardous organic solvents, making the process safer and more environmentally friendly.

Lower Capital Expenditures - A few chromatography units can replace hundreds or even thousands of mixer-settlers to achieve the same throughput and product requirements.

High Versatility - An intrinsic-parameter-based design and predictive simulation tools allow for rapid, adaptable refining across various feedstocks and production scales.

Modular and Scalable Capacity - Easily expands processing volumes in alignment with growing feedstock availability.

Localized Processing - Reduces the need for raw ore transportation across the globe, strengthening supply chain security and efficiency.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908-824-0775

AREC@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire