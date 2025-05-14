American Resources Corporation's Electrified Materials Receives RCRA Permit for Recycling Batteries and Rare Earth Magnets

Electrified Materials recycles lithium ion batteries and rare earth magnet material to create MREC and Battery Black Mass from end-of-life and non-spec products

The permit enables Electrified Materials to monetize copper, aluminum and ferrous metals along with critical minerals and rare earth elements at its Noblesville, IN site

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources") announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Electrified Materials Corp ("Electrified Materials" or "EMCO"), has received its Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) permit issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM). This permit enable EMCO to preprocess and recycle products containing end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and rare earth magnets to produce critical mineral concentrates that will be supplied to ReElement Technologies to be refined into magnet and battery-grade materials for the domestic defense and commercial supply chains.

Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "The full life cycle solution we've created provides a streamlined and collaborative platform to efficiently return critical minerals, rare earth elements, and defense metals back into the domestic supply chain. Securing this permit-along with the installation of our power and substation at our Noblesville, Indiana site-marks a key milestone in scaling our recycling and refining partnership with ReElement Technologies. Together, our ecosystem of incubated companies now delivers the first truly comprehensive circular lifecycle solution in the United States capable of processing and refining end-of-life and off-spec products into high-purity (99.5% to 99.999%) critical materials, rare earths, and defense metals. This permit, combined with the $900,000+ grant from the State of Indiana and our strategic alignment with ReElement, will accelerate our expansion and strengthen our domestic footprint."

Mark Jensen further added, "Many early market entrants deployed underdeveloped processes that ultimately lacked scalability or efficiency. Today, our preprocessing (recycling) technologies have been significantly refined - making them safer, more efficient, and more versatile than ever. We're excited to demonstrate a solution that can be scaled and replicated in other states and countries currently under evaluation."

Electrified Materials (EMCO) is a next-generation recycler focused on supporting the electrified economy by processing used minerals and metals into new steel-based, battery-grade, and magnet-grade products. Operating across the U.S., EMCO traces its roots to reclaiming former thermal coal mines and industrial sites. By leveraging regional logistics and infrastructure, and through its strategic partnership with ReElement Technologies - a leader in critical mineral refining - EMCO is expanding into high-growth markets for used steel, rare earth elements, and key battery and defense materials. The company is also committed to remediating legacy mining infrastructure. EMCO will preprocess end-of-life materials such as wind turbines, EV motors, lithium-ion batteries, consumer electronics, and e-waste, delivering concentrated critical minerals to ReElement for final refinement into manufacturing-grade products ready to reenter the domestic supply chain.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The American Resources is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the American Resources on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Electrified Materials Corporation

Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO") was formed by, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of, American Resources Corp (Nasdaq: AREC). EMCO is a cutting-edge recycler of metals for the electrified economy. It controls the preprocessing of both end of life magnets, batteries and ferrous metals that enables EMCO to ensure a domestic supply chain for copper, aluminum, steel, plastic as well as rare earth and battery elements through its refining partnership with ReElement Technologies Corp.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

