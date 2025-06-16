American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation Announces Updated Participation in June Industry Conferences

Updates Include Speaking Roles and Invitation to Military Innovation Conference

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), along with its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, today announced their expanded participation in several key industry and military conferences this week. Company leaders will be presenting, leading discussions, and meeting with customers, investors, and strategic partners.

Mark Jensen, CEO and Chairman commented, "Given the heightened geopolitical risks around the world, collaborating with our military supply chain to ensure a stable and secure rare earth and critical mineral supply has never been more essential. We're proud to have two of our veteran team members representing us at high-profile events this week."

Silicon Valley Mineral-X Forum, 2025

Dates: June 17-18, 2025.

Location: Stanford University, Stanford California

This innovation-focused forum brings together leaders exploring new technologies for a resilient and sustainable critical mineral supply chain - from mineral exploration to processing, supported by data science and decision modeling.

Shane Tragethon, USN ret, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies will be Speaking on the topic New (mineral) Developments In Africa. To set up a meeting, please connect via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Mr. Tragethon commented, "as a retired member of the US Nuclear Navy, I uniquely understand the need to create a reliable and secure supply chain for the building blocks of all of our nation's advanced technology platforms. I'm excited for collaboration that these conferences bring."

Critical Minerals Forum:

Dates: June 26, 2025

Location: New York, New York

This forum convenes critical mineral stakeholders across mining, processing, manufacturing, finance, and government to promote transparency and resilience in supply chains.

Mark LaVerghetta, Co-Founder and Director of ReElement Technologies will be attending and participating in several one-on-one meetings; to set up a meeting, please connect via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of American Resources Corp will be attending and participating on a panel discussions; to schedule a meeting, please connect via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

