WKN: A2PQ5Q | ISIN: US02927U2087
NASDAQ
28.07.25
1,210 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
29.07.2025
American Resources Corporation Reaffirms Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources"), a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, reaffirms compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards as outlined in the Company's Form 8-K filed on July 28, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

As stated in the in the referenced filing:

On July 28, 2025, American Resources Corporation (or the "Company") received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market stating that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) ("Minimum Bid Price Requirement"). The Nasdaq Stock Market determined that American Resources' stock maintained a closing bid price of $1.00 or greater for the last 12 consecutive business days, from July 10, 2025, to July 25, 2025, and as such, the Company has regained compliance, and this matter is now closed.

Mark Jensen, CEO and Chairman commented, "Transparency, governance, and compliance remain top priorities for our team. Regaining compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement reflects our continued commitment to delivering value for our shareholders. As we help lead in providing real solutions to drive U.S. mineral independence to strengthen national security and domestic manufacturing, we're grateful for Nasdaq's responsiveness and the strong working relationship we've built."

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908-824-0775
AREC@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl
703-587-1532
mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta
317-855-9926 ext. 0
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-corporation-reaffirms-compliance-with-nasdaq-listing-standards-1054115

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
