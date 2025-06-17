American Resources Corporation's Electrified Materials Finalizes Agreements for $911,519 Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Recycling Grant from State of Indiana

Electrified Materials Secures State Grant to Advance Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Recycling in Indiana

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Electrified Materials Corporation ("Electrified Materials" or "EMCO"), has finalized and signed all agreements related to a $911,519 matching grant awarded through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's Waste Diversion Project.

This funding will support the purchase of advanced equipment for the preprocessing and recycling of rare earth magnets, critical minerals, and defense materials. The materials will be refined by ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement") as part of a broader effort to establish a collaborative, circular supply chain and help reshore this vital industry to the United States.

Electrified Materials currently has access to a 135-acre site in Noblesville, Indiana, where it will expand its operations focused on end-of-life rare earth magnets, lithium-ion batteries, and defense metals-further supporting national security and sustainable domestic production.

Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "We're incredibly grateful for the support from the State of Indiana as we continue to build out a collaborative and strategic supply chain for critical minerals - an effort that is essential to both our economic future and national security. I also want to thank our team, and in particular Steven Frankowski, for their dedication in sourcing innovative and collaborative capital solutions that help us grow more efficiently and sustainably. Electrified Materials Corporation, our wholly owned division, is deploying state-of-the-art processes and equipment to break down rare earth magnets, battery materials, and defense metals. These feedstocks are then utilized by ReElement Technologies' industry-leading refining platform to produce high-purity rare earth oxides, battery materials, semiconductor materials, and other critical materials - right here in the heartland of America. I'm proud that our team continues to find creative, low-cost ways to fuel our growth, maintain efficiency, and build a resilient and forward-looking company within this essential sector."

Electrified Materials is a cutting-edge recycler of metals to the electrified economy specializing in processing used metals and minerals to be recycled and further refined into new steel-based, battery-grade and magnet-grade products. Today, EMCO operates within the U.S. with its origins in reclaiming former thermal coal mines and industrial sites. By leveraging its regional logistics and infrastructure, along with its affiliation with ReElement Technologies Corporation - a leader in critical minerals refining - EMCO is expanding its presence in high-growth markets, including recycled steel, rare earth elements, and critical battery and defense materials. Additionally, EMCO remains committed to cleaning up old infrastructure left behind from the declining mining industry. Through its affiliation and collaboration with ReElement, EMCO will preprocess end-of-life waste containing critical minerals, such as wind turbines, EV motors, lithium-ion batteries, consumer power tools and e-waste, before supplying these concentrates to ReElement for further refinement into manufacturing-grade final products, ready to reenter the supply chain.

The initial recycling grant approvals were previously announced on March 10, 2025.

About Electrified Materials Corporation

Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO") was formed by, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of, American Resources Corp (Nasdaq: AREC). EMCO is a cutting-edge recycler of metals for the electrified economy. It controls the preprocessing of both end of life magnets, batteries and ferrous metals that enables EMCO to ensure a domestic supply chain for copper, aluminum, steel, plastic as well as rare earth and battery elements through its refining partnership with ReElement Technologies Corp.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

