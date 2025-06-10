American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Advances National Defense Supply Chain with High-Purity Gallium and Terbium Production

ReElement successfully separates and refines critical defense metals to 99.7%-99.999% purity from recycled materials in collaboration with multiple domestic defense contractors

ReElement's multi-mineral, multi-feedstock refining platform is the only rare earth oxide and defense mineral producer able to economically separate and refine heavy rare earth elements in the U.S.

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources") through its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement" or "RTC"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, today announced the successful production of ultra-high-purity gallium (Ga) and terbium (Tb) from defense-related feedstocks provided by key U.S. defense contractors.

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies commented, "Our platform continues to demonstrate unmatched versatility and performance in the global marketplace, enabling us to produce ultra-pure critical minerals required by the U.S. defense sector and broader high-tech industries. We take a collaborative approach - inviting partners to send their materials to us for evaluation and refinement. Multiple defense clients have recently visited our facility, validated our process firsthand, and are now converting those evaluations into commercial opportunities."

Jensen continued, "There's a significant amount of legacy material within the defense industry that has been historically landfilled. Now we can economically recover and refine these metals at a cost structure competitive with or even below Chinese suppliers. This is a transformative development for the sector. ReElement is currently processing a range of unique feedstocks containing terbium, gallium, germanium, yttrium, gadolinium, tantalum, and SEG+ materials. The company consistently achieves purities of 99.5% to 99.999% based on customer requirements. Our goal is to offer U.S.-sourced refined products that meet or exceed quality and price expectations." Jensen added, "Control of the midstream is essential to rebuilding America's competitive position in the global critical mineral supply chain."

In April 2024, ReElement expanded its exclusive rights to use ligand-assisted displacement (LAD) chromatography technology - developed at Purdue University - for all feedstock types, including rare earth ores. This technology is deployed at ReElement's Noblesville, Indiana, Commercial Qualification Plant to produce battery-grade and magnet-grade materials with industry-leading purity, cost-efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

About Gallium and Terbium in National Defense

Gallium is a strategic material used in semiconductors, LEDs, and, notably, advanced radar systems. Defense applications rely heavily on gallium nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaAs) for high-performance radio frequency (RF) components, enabling more powerful and efficient radar, electronic warfare, and communication systems.

Terbium is a high-value rare earth element essential for advanced magnet technologies, LED displays, and green phosphors. It's also a key element in Terfenol-D, a magnetostrictive alloy used in sonar systems, sensors, and actuators vital to U.S. naval and aerospace systems.

ReElement's Technological Edge: Chromatographic Separation and Purification

ReElement employs continuous chromatography, a breakthrough in rare earth separation and purification that delivers:

Aqueous Chemistry - Eliminates the need for toxic and hazardous organic solvents, making the process safer and more environmentally friendly.

Lower Capital Expenditures - A few chromatography units can replace hundreds or even thousands of mixer-settlers to achieve the same throughput and product requirements.

High Versatility - An intrinsic-parameter-based design and predictive simulation tools allow for rapid, adaptable refining across various feedstocks and production scales.

Modular and Scalable Capacity - Easily expands processing volumes in alignment with growing feedstock availability.

Localized Processing - Reduces the need for raw ore transportation across the globe, strengthening supply chain security and efficiency.

ReElement's refining platform - originally developed by Purdue University for pharmaceutical purification - has been reengineered to separate rare earths and critical minerals with exceptional efficiency, scalability, and purity. Their patented, programmable platform handles multiple feedstocks and minerals, enabling rapid modular deployment across locations and resource types. Unlike legacy solvent extraction methods, it uses far fewer chemicals, requires less space, and generates minimal waste - making it faster to permit and simpler to co-locate near feedstock or end-use customers. This breakthrough eliminates a major chokepoint in global critical mineral supply chains, which has been dominated by single-source processing, no longer tenable as the U.S. must forge critical mineral supply chain independence, both through refining in the U.S. and in partnership with allies abroad.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824 - 0775

arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/reelement-technologies-advances-national-defense-supply-chain-with-high-purity-ga-1037511