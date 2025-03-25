Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, publishes Siyata's Core Gaming Play- Turning Trailblazer into Catalyst editorial, featuring Siyata Mobile's (NASDAQ: SYTA) transformative $160 million merger with Core Gaming, an AI-driven leader in mobile gaming.

Even though Siyata Mobile unveiled its latest move to expand its global distribution footprint yesterday, via a deal with a leading "Mobility, Logistics, and Infrastructure Conglomerate in the Middle East," the next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories innovator is quietly scripting a blockbuster sequel to its story.





Core Gaming logo

The real headliner remains Siyata's upcoming $160 million merger with Core Gaming, a move that's designed to benefit current shareholders from the combined companies' arbitrage play.

Core Gaming brings $80 million in 2024 revenue and received $160 million valuation from ValueScope, a Marshall & Stevens company, based on Core Gaming's earnings and rapid growth rate. Plus, Core Gaming's user base dwarfs Siyata's 2024 PTT footprint, instantly transforming SYTA into a player with scale and swagger.

The Marshall & Stevens valuation is significant because their authoritative reputation, backed by nearly a century of experience, adds instant credibility to a company's financial standing. Their meticulous approach to valuation, including fairness opinions, solvency assessments, and litigation support, is recognized and respected across major law firms, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies. A valuation from Marshall & Stevens signals transparency, reduces transaction risks, and can significantly streamline mergers, acquisitions, or financial restructuring processes. They are, essentially, the gold standard for this type of transaction.

Aitan Zacharin, Core Gaming's CEO, will lead the combined companies when the merger is finalized. Zacharin, was recently quoted as saying, "If you extrapolate that number, the value of that 10% legacy shares should be worth over $16 million and with approximately 2 million shares currently outstanding, Siyata's market capitalization is hovering around $5 million."





Siyata logo

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

Siyata's leap into the $126 billion mobile gaming market will be fueled by Core Gaming's AI-driven tech and its 40 million monthly active users (MAUs), many of whom are familiar with trading on the Robinhood platform.

Core Gaming was involved in developing or co-developing over 2,000 games and also has a publishing network to assist other game developers market their games, about which Zacharin was quoted, "Outside of AppLovin Corp., it's hard to pinpoint any one company that has a publishing platform as well as game development."

Plus, the Core Gaming footprint just grew. It announced, this morning, that it entered into an arrangement with Fire Rhino Studios, which calls for Core Gaming and Fire Rhino to collaborate on an R&D initiative to create and promote games in the casual gaming market.

This pivot echoes some of the market's most electrifying growth stories that turned niche plays into market steamrollers.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. Their mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

